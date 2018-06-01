Football

Mattress gaffe lends clues to Belgium's 23-man squad

(From left) Belgium's Christian Benteke, Kevin de Bruyne, Michy Batshuayi and Christian Kabasale in training.PHOTO: AFP
Jun 01, 2018 09:23 pm

Belgium’s final World Cup squad appears to have been inadvertently revealed during a television report over team preparations.

Public broadcaster VRT showed footage of mattresses being loaded by a Belgian bedding company before their departure for Russia with labels indicating the player for which they were designated.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has named a provisional squad of 28, which will be whittled down to 23 on Monday after a friendly international against Portugal on Saturday.

However, based on the mattresses, the cut has already been made, given there were only 23 on show.

The indication is that goalkeeper Matz Sels, defenders Christian Kabasele and Jordan Lukaku, midfielder Leander Dendoncker and winger Adnan Januzaj will not be flying to Russia.

Their absence would not be a great surprise, although it would confirm the inclusion of some of the more fringe players in the squad, such as defender Dedryck Boyata or forward Christian Benteke.

Belgium will also play friendlies against Egypt and Costa Rica before opening their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 18. Their group also includes England and Tunisia. – REUTERS

Mark Clattenburg, seen here during his last EPL game in April 2017, was included in a pre-selected group of officials two years ago, but is now officiating in Saudi Arabia.
Football

No British refs at World Cup for the first time since 1938

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

2018 World Cup RussiaBELGIUM