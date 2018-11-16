Matuidi: Mbappe has a great personality like Messi, Ronaldo

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has it. So too, Lionel Messi and, of course, Cristiano Ronaldo.

What they have in common is a great personality, said France midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who places teammate Kylian Mbappe in the same bracket.

"It is his personality. It's the player he is," Matuidi said of Mbappe at a press conference ahead of Les Bleus' Nations League match against Holland.

"He is a great player. He is very talented. Every great player has a great personality.

"I've known that with Zlatan. I see that with Cristiano. Messi is also like that.

"Kylian will be a great player. He is already. He's doing big things."

Matuidi, 31, would be well-placed to make that observation, having been teammates with Ibrahimovic at PSG and Ronaldo at Juventus.

The teenage Mbappe, who set the World Cup alight with his pace and panache, has already been touted as a potential winner of the Ballon d'Or, which was dominated by Ronaldo or Messi in the last 10 years.

This year, Mbappe won three domestic trophies with PSG and the World Cup with Les Bleus.

Arsene Wenger believes the next duopoly on the Ballon d'Or will be between PSG stars Mbappe, 19, and Neymar, 26.

The former Arsenal manager told BeIN Sports: "We could say that in the next seven or eight years, (the dominating players) could be Neymar and Mbappe.

"PSG have the luck to have these players... Mbappe might not have a big game, but he will be in at least three situations a match where he will be close to scoring, that is for sure.

"He did that for France at the World Cup... Mbappe can go in behind (the defence). Once he's in front of you, you can never catch him…

"When you have a good player, it's always difficult to keep him. (But) PSG have enough financial power to keep them."

France are on brink of qualification for the Nations League Finals. A draw against a resurgent Holland in Rotterdam tomorrow morning (Singapore time) will be enough for Didier Deschamps to book their place in the inaugural four-team tournament in June next year.

Against Holland, Deschamps will be without injured stars Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Benjamin Mendy, who has undergone a knee surgery.

The France coach has recalled Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko, while Lyon's 21-year-old midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, reportedly shortlised by both Tottenham and Manchester City, has also been called up.