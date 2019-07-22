Mauricio Pochettino refuses to rule out move for Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino last night refused to rule out the return of Gareth Bale to the London club.

Earlier in the day, Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane admitted that the Welsh winger, 30, is on the verge of leaving the Spanish club.

When The New Paper asked Pochettino if his side were close to re-signing Bale, the Argentinian said: "I don't know if we are or it's another club.

"I saw in the media, but I do not know which club is going to sign him. I do not know if it is us or another club."

Pochettino, speaking after Spurs' 3-2 win over Juventus in an International Champions Cup (ICC) match at the National Stadium, added that it is the job of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy "to build the best possible club".

Bale was left out of Real's squad for yesterday's 3-1 defeat by Bayern Munich in the Houston leg of the ICC, as the Spanish side are in talks with an unnamed club about a transfer.

Zidane said: "Bale did not play because he is very close to leaving.

"We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone.

"We are working on his transfer to a new team."

Spanish daily Marca reported last week that Spurs were offering Bale "an exit" from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Media reports from England have suggested that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are the other interested clubs. There have also been reports of interest from Beijing Guoan.

Harry Redknapp, who coached Bale for four years at Spurs, told talkSPORT last week that Bale would make a "fantastic signing".

Said Redknapp: "He's an amazing talent and could come back and push higher next year and make a massive difference."

Bale left Tottenham for the Spanish capital in 2013.

The Welshman has scored 102 goals in 231 appearances, while winning one La Liga and four Champions League titles with Los Blancos .

Yet, he has failed to establish himself as a fan favourite, with the club's fans booing him several times last season.

So far, Spurs have signed only France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon in a club record 62 million-euro (S$94.6m) deal and winger Jack Clarke for £10m (S$17m) - although he has been loaned back to Leeds United.

Ndombele, 22, came on in the 63rd minute last night and provided the assist for Lucas Moura's equaliser two minutes later.

He was composed and sharp in the middle of the park as well.

Said Pochettino on his new acquisition: "Ndombele is a player that has the capacity to do what he did today.

"We know his talents and what he can add to the team, but we have to go step by step.

"We can't expect from him too much. He is just starting to know his teammates, adapting to the new country and new culture and new tempo.

"But he has already shown his quality... and he has the capacity to add to the team different things. I hope he helps the team." - DEEPANRAJ GANESAN

BALE'S AGENT SLAMS ZIDANE