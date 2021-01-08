Football

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG debut ends in a draw with Saint-Etienne

Jan 08, 2021 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Saint-Etienne in coach Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the French champions failed to make their possession count.

Moise Kean cancelled out Romain Hamouma's opener in the first half, but PSG were unable to score again as they let Lyon, who beat Lens 3-2, open up a three-point lead at the top of the standings.

"It was a difficult game. We need to keep working. I'm not looking for excuses, we need to improve the way we play and to improve our performances," said Pochettino.

"We are PSG, we must win. I arrived three days ago but I'm happy with the way the players tried to apply what we worked on." - REUTERS

Ronald Koeman hails Barca's benchmark win over Athletic Bilbao
Football

Koeman hails benchmark Bilbao win

Related Stories

Guardiola delighted as Man City close in on 4th straight League Cup

Aston Villa-Liverpool FA Cup tie doubtful due to Covid-19

Another semi, same result for Solskjaer: Richard Buxton

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football