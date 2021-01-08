Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG debut ends in a draw with Saint-Etienne
Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 1-1 Ligue 1 draw at Saint-Etienne in coach Mauricio Pochettino's first game in charge yesterday morning (Singapore time), as the French champions failed to make their possession count.
Moise Kean cancelled out Romain Hamouma's opener in the first half, but PSG were unable to score again as they let Lyon, who beat Lens 3-2, open up a three-point lead at the top of the standings.
"It was a difficult game. We need to keep working. I'm not looking for excuses, we need to improve the way we play and to improve our performances," said Pochettino.
"We are PSG, we must win. I arrived three days ago but I'm happy with the way the players tried to apply what we worked on." - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now