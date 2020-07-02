Maurizio Sarri praises Cristiano Ronaldo-Paulo Dybala partnership

Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has praised the improving relationship between star forwards Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Juve maintained their four-point lead at the top of Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time) after strolling to a 3-1 win at Genoa that keeps chasers Lazio at bay despite their 2-1 comeback triumph at Torino.

Said Sarri on the Dybala-Ronaldo axis: "Something has changed in terms of movements, but they have learned to look for each other more often.

"They have realised that by benefiting from each other, both reap the rewards. It's something I have noticed in training too."

Three stunning individual goals from Dybala, Ronaldo and Douglas Costa downed relegation-threatened Genoa and kept Sarri on course to deliver Juve's ninth straight league title in his first season as coach.