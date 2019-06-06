Maurizio Sarri wants to go back to Italy

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri wants to return to Italy to be closer to his family after a "heavy" first year in the English Premier League, amid reports that he is wanted by Serie A champions Juventus.

Chelsea won the Europa League, finished third in the EPL and were runners-up in the League Cup this season, but Sarri's time in London has also been marked by a fraught relationship with a section of the club's supporters.

The Italian, who was subjected to taunts from the stands over his team's style of play, told Vanity Fair that he feels "something is missing" in England.

"For us Italians, the call of home is strong," the 60-year-old added.

"It has been a heavy year.

"I begin to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see.

"But, at my age, I make only professional choices.

"I won't be able to work for 20 years.