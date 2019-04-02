Maurizio Sarri the wrong man for Chelsea: Chris Sutton

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton believes Maurizio Sarri is the wrong man for the Blues hot seat, claiming he got lucky in the late 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Sunday.

Chelsea manager Sarri said he is getting used to fans calling for him to resign after his team laboured to a 2-1 victory over relegation-threatened Cardiff City on Sunday.

Chelsea needed a controversial goal from Cesar Azpilicueta from what appeared to be an offside position and an injury-time header from Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the narrow win, which kept them sixth in the English Premier League.

Sarri's decision to start with Eden Hazard and N'Golo Kante on the bench sparked off the criticism, with fans chanting, "we want Sarri out" and "you don't know what you're doing" after their team fell behind just after half-time to Victor Camarasa's well-taken goal.

FANS' REACTION

"I can understand (the fans' reaction) very well," said Sarri.

"I am getting used to this. I have to work just in order to change their opinion. If you win matches, the fans will be happy."

Sutton, however, believes Blues fans won't change their minds about the Italian.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Maurizio Sarri got lucky in Cardiff. If it were not for the assistant referee, Chelsea would have been fortunate to escape with a point.

"Sarri may get lucky again and win the Europa League. Even if he does - securing Champions League football in the process - this abject performance only highlights why he cannot be the man to lead Chelsea next season."

Azpilicueta, meanwhile has called for Blues unity, saying: "We are all in the same boat and will push in the same direction. I know the fans want us to win, and when the results are not there, we are all responsible."