Mbappe donates World Cup match fees of over $680k to charity

French footballer and newly minted World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will be donating all of his World Cup match fees to charity.

The 19-year-old forward will be giving more than US$500,000 (S$682,700) to Premiers de Cordee, an association that organises sporting events for children with disabilities.

Speaking to French daily Le Parisien, Sebastien Ruffin, general manager of Premiers de Cordee, said that Mbappe is "a great person" who finds time to help at the charity.