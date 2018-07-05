Mbappe (France) jerseys sold out

The early exits of big names from the World Cup in Russia is not only felt by fans but also some football merchandise retailers in Singapore.

Rajbir Singh Chopra, co-owner and sales director of sporting goods retailer Weston Corporation, said they may end up selling fewer jerseys than four years ago due to the struggles of the fancied teams like Spain, Germany, Argentina and Portugal.

"Every World Cup is different, but this time around we're seeing lower sales of big-team jerseys compared with 2014," he told The New Paper yesterday at Weston Corporation's VivoCity outlet, their seventh store, which opened last month.

"The big problem is a lot of these teams - Germany, Spain, Argentina - getting knocked out early. It affects sales.

"People still come by to buy jerseys of these teams even after they are out, but there is definitely a drop in numbers once they get knocked out.

"Singaporeans are generally fair-weathered fans."

While he declined to give figures, he gave the example of Germany to illustrate his point.

The kit of the 2014 world champions was the hottest-selling jersey before the World Cup, but sales of their jerseys have dropped markedly after their group-stage exit last week.

"The biggest drop we've seen is with Germany. From when their jersey was released to when they got knocked out, there has been a 50-60 per cent drop in sales," said Singh, 34.

He also pointed to Neymar, saying that jerseys bearing his name have become less popular after his theatrics.

He said: "For printed jerseys, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar are the most popular.

"But, since the World Cup started, and Neymar has been involved in diving incidents, his jersey sales have decreased.

"People only want to print names of players who perform... Our Kylian Mbappe (France forward) jerseys have sold out and we're getting more stock."

While World Cup years produce a 50 per cent increase in jersey sales as compared to other years, Singh said the poor performances of the heavyweights means "we could possibly sell fewer jerseys than we did four years ago".

However, he said that the drop in jersey sales of big teams has been partially offset by the increase in customers buying kits of so-called smaller sides.

He said: "Iceland jerseys have sold very well, so have Iran, Morocco and Egypt's.

"Collectors and customers have a lot of respect for Iceland and their performance."

Weston, too, has been performing well since its humble beginnings as a single shopfront in Bras Basah in 1949.

They now have seven outlets and offer an online shopping portal on their website.

When asked how the company has managed to thrive when many other brick-and-mortar retailers have struggled amid online competition, the third-generation member of the family business said: "It's because we carry whatever the customer could want - from a wide selection of jerseys to allowing people to embroider their names on their boots...

"And with regard to jerseys, Singaporeans still want that shopping experience of coming down to the shop and browsing and looking for things they might not find online."