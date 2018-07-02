Mbappe hailed as new superstar

Following his brace against Argentina on Saturday, Kylian Mbappe (above) became the first teenager to score at least twice in a World Cup match since Pele in 1958.

At 19, Kylian Mbappe has already achieved something neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi has managed to do by scoring in a World Cup knockout game, triggering some big comparisons as Les Bleus beat Argentina 4-3 to reach the last eight on Saturday.

The French striker became the first teenager to score at least twice in a World Cup match since Pele in the 1958 final where the Brazilian bagged a double against Sweden.

Some pundits were quick to compare him with former Brazil striker Ronaldo, reported Reuters.

Pele was quick to congratulate Mbappe on his performance, writing on Twitter: "Congratulations, @KMbappe. 2 goals in a World Cup so young put you in great company! Good luck for your other games. Except against Brazil!"

Former England international Gary Lineker tweeted: "Said it before, but Kylian Mbappe will be the next global football superstar."

Mbappe's devilish pace and clinical finishing have certainly made him a player to be feared in Russia. Having improved steadily since his professional debut in 2015, Mbappe has already scored three goals in three starts at the World Cup.

The player himself was trying to keep a cool head, however.

"It's flattering, but let's put things into perspective. Pele belongs in another category," he said.

"It's good to score in such a game because there's no better place than the World Cup to show your qualities."

His captain, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, said he had done just that.

"He revealed himself to the entire world," he said.

Mbappe scored twice within the space of four minutes in the second half, after winning the opening penalty at the end of a 70-metre sprint.

READY FOR MBAPPE

"I was wondering whether he was riding a scooter," joked France midfielder Florian Thauvin, who is convinced his teammate will keep his feet on the ground after a world-class performance.

"I saw him after the game, he was chilled, as if nothing had happened," said Thauvin.

The prodigy, however, will need to show even more in the quarter-final on Friday, as France take on Uruguay, a team highly unlikely to allow him as much space as Argentina did at the Kazan Arena.

Antoine Griezmann may be able to give him some advice before the game as two of Uruguay's players - Jose Maria Gimenez and Diego Godin - are his Atletico Madrid teammates.

"One thing is sure, Antoine's advice will be precious," said Thauvin.

"He knows some of their players very well. Godin and Gimenez play together at Atletico, they know each other perfectly, they barely make mistakes. The only thing is that they can be a little bit slow, so we will need to find space at their back."

Griezmann said: "We must not expect that much from him in the quarter-finals, because Uruguay will be ready for him."

France, however, are confident.

"Tactically, the coach did a perfect job yesterday, so we know we will be fully prepared," said Griezmann.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged that Mbappe is donating his international match fees to charity, as he feels that he should not be paid to represent his country.

French daily L'Equipe reported that he gets £17,000 (S$30,600) per game, excluding bonuses. The Paris Saint-Germain striker is a patron of the Preiers de Cordees association, a charity which helps organise sports activities for children with disabilities.

If France lift the World Cup on July 15, he could be in for a windfall of £265,000.