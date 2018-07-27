'Mbappe, Neymar are committed to PSG'

French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar will not be leaving Paris Saint-Germain, said Sebastien Wasels, the club's managing director for Asia Pacific.

Wasels, speaking during the launch of PSG's Asia Pacific office at the Mapletree Business City in Pasir Panjang yesterday, rebuffed the idea that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona could snare the talented duo.

"They (Real and Barcelona) could try signing them, but good luck with that," said Wasels.

"In the time I've been with PSG, Marquinhos and Marco Verrati have been linked with moves away, but they are still here and that's the case with Neymar and Mbappe as well.

"In fact, Mbappe is delighted being at this club. He is born and raised in Paris, grew up playing football on the streets of Paris.

"With Neymar, he could have pretty much gone to any club he had wanted to but he decided to sign for us.

"It is very exciting to be part of the Real Madrid project, to help them win their 14th Champions League title. But it is more exciting and challenging to win the first one with PSG and kick-start a dynasty.

"That is a historic opportunity and I believe that's the reason both players chose to come to PSG, and it was also the reason for (Gianluigi) Buffon and, David Beckham to join us.

"But, yes, it is football and anything can happen, but PSG do not need to sell them."

Wasels added that Mbappe's commitment to the club could also be seen through a video taken during the 19-year-old's holiday in Ibiza, following his World Cup exertions.

In the video, the World Cup winner is seen revealing his new PSG jersey number, 7, for the coming season.

But the challenge for PSG is not just about keeping their stars, it is also about pushing their brand in Asia, where the English Premier League has dominated for years.

Wasels believes the seven-time French champions have means to remedy the situation.

"The EPL has a huge advantage with the kick-off timings better suited to the Asian audience. But the French league has taken very positive initiatives.

"Last season, the league scheduled more fixtures to suit the Asian audience, offering more visibility... But we also have an advantage,that of the identity of Paris.

"We are the club of Paris. In the EPL, there are six clubs in London. Of course, they are big clubs but none of them are the club of London. They don't have a landmark, like the Big Ben, as their crest nor do they have London as part of their name.

"We are the only Ligue 1 club representing Paris. That really gives us something extra, a touch of glamour to the brand.

"This natural and exclusive association with the city of Paris is really something very appealing to the Asian market."

Wasels also highlighted the huge interest generated in their direction due to a shift in star power.

"Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are above 30 years old and you can imagine that their prime is behind them.

"When you think about Neymar at 26 and Mbappe at 19, their prime is in front of them and that puts PSG as the club of the moment, if not the future."

In order to grow their roots in Asia, Wasels has also pledged increased investment via youth development, eSports and corporate social responsibility initiatives to connect with communities across the region, as well as partnerships with brands and sporting organisations.

He said: "One of our biggest strengths is producing young talents and we hope to improve the youth programme here and in Asia.

"The No. 1 nationality represented in the latter stages of last season's Champions League roster is French. They do not necessarily play for PSG or other French clubs, but the reality is that we do that very well.

"Two of our youth products, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola, won the World Cup, with Adrien Rabiot just missing the cut. They have been at PSG from age 12.

"So that is something we would like to place emphasis on, collaborating with the Football Association of Singapore coaches in raising the standard here."

PSG face Arsenal in the International Champions Cup at the National Stadium tomorrow before taking on Atletico Madrid at the same venue on Monday.