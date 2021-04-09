Mbappe relishes test against world's best goalkeeper in Bayern's Neuer

Kylian Mbappe (left) wants to add to his two strikes against Manuel Neuer when Paris Saint-Germain face Bayern Munich in the return leg of their Champions League quarter-final next Wednesday.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe said he felt no pressure in facing one of the world's best goalkeepers in Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer yesterday morning (Singapore time).

He hoped to add to his tally after beating the German twice in their 3-2 Champions League quarter-final, first-leg win.

PSG raced to a 2-0 lead after just 28 minutes behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena as Neymar created goals for Mbappe and Marquinhos.

Bayern, whose top scorer Robert Lewandowski is sidelined by a knee injury, drew level courtesy of headers by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Mueller.

Mbappe then scored again, drilling in from a tight angle and with two defenders in front of him to put PSG back in front and hand Bayern their first Champions League defeat in more than two years.

PRESSURE

The 22-year-old Frenchman said he relished the chance to test himself against Neuer.

"I love to play against the best player in the world and Manuel Neuer is one of the best goalkeepers in the history of the game," Mbappe told BT Sport.

"I don't have any pressure."

PSG had lost to Bayern 1-0 in last season's Champions League final, but are now one step closer to knocking out the title holders ahead of the second leg at home next Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

"We played in the final against him (Neuer) and didn't score but now I scored two goals. I will play one (more) time against him so I hope to score again," said Mbappe.

The 2018 World Cup winner also insisted that the tie is still far from over, after PSG ended Bayern's 19-match unbeaten run in the Champions League as the German giants suffered their first European defeat since March 2019.

"We used all our chances and had a bit of luck, but nothing has been decided," Mbappe said.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas played a key role with a string of saves as Bayern peppered his goal with 31 shots compared to the French club's six.

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino praised his players' "sacrifice", but said they must do it all again to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

"Kylian Mbappe made the difference. It's a very positive result for us, but everything is still open," said Pochettino, who took over the reins of the Ligue 1 outfit in January.

"I am happy with the result, with the attitude of the team... against the best team in Europe.

"We must congratulate the players for their sense of sacrifice. We are trying to repeat this kind of performance.