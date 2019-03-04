Football

Mbappe scores brace in PSG win

Match Report
Mar 04, 2019 06:00 am

Paris Saint-Germain had Kylian Mbappe to thank as his brace saw the runaway Ligue 1 leaders come from behind to win 2-1 at struggling Caen yesterday morning (Singapore time).

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel rested Gianluigi Buffon, Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Julian Draxler, ahead of their Champions League last-16, second-leg clash against Manchester United on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

PSG, who have a 20-point advantage over second-placed Lille, were also without the injured Neymar and Edinson Cavani. - AFP

