Mbappe stays at PSG, James moves to Leeds

Ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window this morning (Singapore time), here are some updates on deadline-day deals, as of press time.

KYLIAN MBAPPE

Real Madrid have put in bids of 160 million euros (S$254m) and 180m euros for the France international, but Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly not responded to the Spanish side, who have signed highly rated 18-year-old French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from French Ligue 1 club Rennes for a reported fee of 31m euros, with add-ons.

DANIEL JAMES

(Manchester United to Leeds)

The 23-year-old Welsh winger has fallen down the pecking order following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival and has joined Marcelo Bielsa's side on a five-year deal for a reported £25m (S$46.3m) transfer fee.

MOISE KEAN

(Everton to Juventus)

The Italian striker, 21, returns to the club where he began his professional career. He will be on a two-year loan which will then turn into a permanent sale for a reported fee of 28m euros, subject to conditions. He spent last season out on loan at PSG.

NIKOLA VLASIC

(CSKA Moscow to West Ham)

With Jesse Lingard looking likely to stay at Manchester United, the Hammers have signed the Croatia midfielder, 23, on a five-year deal for a reported fee of 30m euros plus 9m in add-ons. The Hammers are also working on moves for midfielder Alex Kral from CSKA and Ajax Amsterdam defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

JULES KOUNDE

Chelsea have made a bid for Sevilla's French centre-back, but the Spanish club's sporting director Monchi said they have rejected it as the Blues did not meet the 80m-euro release clause for the 22-year-old. Meanwhile, Chelsea were reportedly close to signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan.

WILLIAN

(Arsenal to Corinthians)