Mbappe wanted PSG to cash in on him with Real Madrid transfer deal

France striker Kylian Mbappe said he informed Paris Saint-Germain in July that he wanted to leave, so that the Ligue 1 club could earn some money from his transfer and had time to find a replacement.

PSG reportedly did not respond to Real Madrid's bids of £137 million (S$252.7m) and £154m for Mbappe, who can leave as a free agent at the end of this season as his contract expires in June.

"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend (my contract), I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to find a quality replacement," the 22-year-old told RMC Sport in an interview that will be aired today.

"It is a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I am still happy.

"I announced it early enough... I said, 'If you don't want me to leave, I'll stay'."

Mbappe denied he had turned down "six or seven" extension proposals.

"People have said that I refused six or seven offers of extension, that I do not want to talk to (sporting director) Leonardo. This is absolutely not true. They told me, 'Kylian now you talk with the president'," he explained.

"Personally, I did not appreciate the fact that they said I came (with the news he wanted to leave) the last week of August because that makes me sound like a thief. I said at the end of July I wanted to leave."