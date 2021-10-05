Mbappe wanted PSG to cash in on him with Real Madrid transfer deal
France striker Kylian Mbappe said he informed Paris Saint-Germain in July that he wanted to leave, so that the Ligue 1 club could earn some money from his transfer and had time to find a replacement.
PSG reportedly did not respond to Real Madrid's bids of £137 million (S$252.7m) and £154m for Mbappe, who can leave as a free agent at the end of this season as his contract expires in June.
"I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend (my contract), I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to find a quality replacement," the 22-year-old told RMC Sport in an interview that will be aired today.
"It is a club that has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years I spent here, and I am still happy.
"I announced it early enough... I said, 'If you don't want me to leave, I'll stay'."
Mbappe denied he had turned down "six or seven" extension proposals.
"People have said that I refused six or seven offers of extension, that I do not want to talk to (sporting director) Leonardo. This is absolutely not true. They told me, 'Kylian now you talk with the president'," he explained.
"Personally, I did not appreciate the fact that they said I came (with the news he wanted to leave) the last week of August because that makes me sound like a thief. I said at the end of July I wanted to leave."
PSG have always maintained that they have no intention of selling Mbappe as they set their sights on winning the Champions League. Last month, Leonardo reiterated that he still hoped Mbappe will change his mind and stay at the club. - REUTERS
