McAteer: Neutral venue could work against Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes the lack of an Anfield factor at the Champions League final will give Real Madrid a slight advantage when they face the Merseyside club in Kiev on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Playing the decider as a one-off game at a neutral venue could, says the ex-Republic of Ireland World Cup defender, give the 12-time champions the upper hand when they take on Juergen Klopp's side.

"I'm a bit apprehensive," said McAteer, who spent four seasons at Anfield from 1995.

"I had been quietly confident. Against Manchester City and AS Roma they were excellent and I know everybody says in a one-off game Liverpool can beat anybody, but so can Real Madrid.

"A two-legged affair psychologically is better for Liverpool. Liverpool at Anfield, certainly this season where they've been unbeaten in the league, they've got a great advantage.