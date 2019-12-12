Memphis Depay clashes with fans after sending Lyon through to last 16

Lyon's qualification for the Champions League last 16 was overshadowed by chaotic scenes at the end as star forward Memphis Depay clashed with a fan and tried to rip a banner out of his hand.

Depay scored a late goal to secure a 2-2 draw against RB Leipzig yesterday morning (Singapore time) and sent Lyon through, but was then incensed by a fan who entered the field brandishing a banner urging defender Marcelo to "Get Lost".

It is part of an ongoing dispute between the Brazilian defender and sections of the Lyon support who no longer want him at the club.

Depay, 25, sprinted half the length of the field and tried to yank the banner from the fan, who moved to the side and then backed off into the stands.

But more Lyon players joined in to back up Depay and, although there were no physical altercations, Marcelo was seen on television aiming a rude gesture with both arms raised.

Depay, the club captain, was barely able to contain his anger when speaking to French broadcaster RMC Sport after the game.

"You go to the supporters and thank them and they say crazy, crazy things about somebody's family... I have no words. It doesn't make sense, " said the Dutch forward, who urged the club to take action.

It had looked grim for Lyon at half-time with Leipzig, who had already qualified, leading 2-0 thanks to penalties from Emil Forsberg and Timo Werner.