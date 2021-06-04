Memphis Depay tells Dutch not to worry after draw with Scots

Memphis Depay (centre) took his tally to 25 goals in 63 Holland appearances with a brace against Scotland.

Dutch star Memphis Depay told the Oranje faithful not to "worry too much, after his side needed a late equaliser to limp to a 2-2 draw with Scotland in an international friendly yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Lyon attacker curled home a free-kick with a minute remaining to salvage the draw at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal in the first of both sides' two pre-Euro 2020 friendlies.

The 27-year-old, who is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, told Dutch broadcaster NOS: "We know that this was not our best game.

"We were sloppy at times. We have yet to switch to the 5-3-2 system. We are, of course, still in preparation. Unfortunately, we didn't win, but we shouldn't worry too much."

Depay scored both goals for his team but the result was a major psychological boost for Scotland.

Scotland, without seven players - John Fleck, David Marshall, Grant Hanley, John McGinn, Che Adams, Stephen O'Donnell and Nathan Patterson - following a positive Covid-19 case at their training camp in Spain, led after 10 minutes through a rasping shot from Jack Hendry.

The Dutch equalised seven minutes later when Depay struck home a left-footed volley after being cleverly set up by captain Georginio Wijnaldum's deft header.

But the Scots went 2-1 ahead after 63 minutes when Kevin Nisbet tucked away a cross from Andy Robertson on the left, before Depay's late heroics.

Inter Milan's Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij admitted there is much work to do ahead of the Euros, which kick off next week.

IMPROVE

He told NOS: "I've seen some really good things. But there is also a lot that can be improved. There is actually quite a lot of work to be done.

"In possession, we have to move better and ensure that the right people are in position.

"And we conceded two goals in the transition. Of course you can't. That was really too easy."

Holland coach Frank de Boer insisted the 5-3-2 was not a failed experiment, telling NOS: "I am convinced that we can play well with this because I think we have the players for it...

"I'm not worried at all. We trained on it only once, only three times for 10 minutes. In addition, we also played 4-3-3 at the time."

Holland kick off their Euro 2020 Group C campaign against Ukraine on June 14 (3am, Singapore time) before meeting Austria and North Macedonia.