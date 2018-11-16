Mendy out after knee surgery
Manchester City's France fullback Benjamin Mendy has undergone surgery on his left knee, the English Premier League champions said yesterday.
City gave no timeline for the player's return, but British media reported that Mendy, who missed the majority of last season with a ruptured cruciate ligament in his right knee, would be sidelined for several weeks.
City added that Mendy, who played the full 90 minutes in their 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United on Sunday, had joined up with the France squad before withdrawing. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now