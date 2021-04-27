Mental strength will decide La Liga title race: Diego Simeone
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said the team with the most mental strength will prevail in La Liga's title race, which remained on a knife edge after his side were beaten 2-1 at Athletic Bilbao yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with Real Betis last Saturday gave Atletico the chance to pull further clear. Instead they lost 2-1 to Bilbao in the latest twist in an unpredictable domestic chase.
Barcelona had beaten Villarreal 2-1 to be joint-second with Real. Barca are two points behind Atletico's 73 but have a game in hand over both rivals.
"People ask me what the most important factor will be and it's obvious to me that it will be the mental factor," Simeone said after a second defeat in five league games. - REUTERS
