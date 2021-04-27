Mental strength will decide La Liga title race: Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone said the team with the most mental strength will prevail in La Liga's title race, which remained on a knife edge after his side were beaten 2-1 at Athletic Bilbao yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with Real Betis last Saturday gave Atletico the chance to pull further clear. Instead they lost 2-1 to Bilbao in the latest twist in an unpredictable domestic chase.

Barcelona had beaten Villarreal 2-1 to be joint-second with Real. Barca are two points behind Atletico's 73 but have a game in hand over both rivals.