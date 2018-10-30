Mertens rescues late point for Napoli against AS Roma

Napoli substitute Dries Mertens scored a last-minute goal to salvage a 1-1 draw against AS Roma in Serie A yesterday morning (Singapore time), but that didn't stop his side from slipping further off the title pace after losing their 100 per cent home record.

The Belgian volleyed the ball into the net from point-blank range after Jose Callejon mis-hit his shot to earn a point for his second-placed side. Napoli are six points behind Juventus.

Stephan El Shaarawy had given Roma a 14th-minute lead, turning the ball into the net from six metres after Cengiz Under's pass from the byeline evaded several players.

"We didn't allow Roma to play the way they wanted, we put them under pressure and created chances," said Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti, whose side had won their previous five games in all competitions at the San Paolo.