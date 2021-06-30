Messi bags brace in record 148th game for Argentina

Lionel Messi passed Javier Mascherano as Argentina's most capped international and scored twice as they beat Bolivia 4-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to set up a Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador.

Messi, who was making his 148th appearance for Argentina, set up Alejandro Gomez to volley home the opening goal after just six minutes.

The Barcelona talisman doubled their lead from the penalty spot just after the half-hour mark and made it 3-0 shortly before half-time when he ran on to Sergio Aguero's through-ball and lobbed Carlos Lampe.

Bolivia pulled one back on the hour when Erwin Saavedra swept home a cross from the right, but substitute Lautaro Martinez restored Argentina's three-goal advantage just five minutes later.

Giovani Lo Celso, who came on in the second half, said: "We're getting better and now comes the most beautiful part."