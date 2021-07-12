Messi on Copa America triumph: I knew I’d get it someday

He has won every major club tournament after more than 16 years with Barcelona but it took Lionel Messi 16 years after his international debut to finally clinch his first title with Argentina.

The 34-year-old lifted the Copa America trophy yesterday morning (Singapore time), following a scrappy 1-0 win over arch-rivals Brazil in the final at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro.

The winner came in the 22nd minute, when Renan Lodi failed to cut out a long pass from Rodrigo de Paul, leaving Angel di Maria to latch on to the through-ball and lob it past the stranded Ederson with aplomb.

The win was especially poignant for Argentina, as it came after the death of the great Diego Maradona last November.

As Argentinians took to the streets to celebrate their national team's first Copa America triumph since 1993, an elated Messi told TyC Sports: "This match will go down in history, not only because we became champions, but because it is against Brazil and on their land.

"I thank God for giving me this moment."

Messi finished as the tournament's joint-top scorer with four goals, but won the Golden Boot ahead of Colombia's Luis Diaz by virtue of his five assists, and was elected joint-best player alongside his good friend and Brazil star Neymar.

But he was uncharacteristically quiet in the final and missed a golden opportunity to wrap the game up with two minutes remaining.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni later revealed that his skipper had been playing with an injury.

"If you knew the way that he played in the Copa America, you'd love him even more," said Scaloni, who did not specify what the injury was.

"You can never do without a player like him, even when he is not fully fit, like in this game and the previous one."

Messi, who has won the Ballon d'Or a record six times, has shown his frustration after losing in four finals with Argentina.

It started with the 2007 Copa America final against Brazil in Venezuela, which ended in a 3-0 defeat.

In 2014, with Messi having risen to stardom with Barcelona, Argentina had a chance to win the World Cup for the first time since Maradona led them to glory in 1986, but they lost 1-0 in extra-time to Germany at the Maracana.

SHOOT-OUT HEARTACHE

More disappointment followed in the next two years as Argentina reached the Copa America final against Chile each year, but twice lost on penalties.

Messi announced his retirement after the 2016 defeat, only to return to the international fold a few weeks later.

In the previous edition in 2019, which was also held in Brazil, Argentina finished third after losing to the hosts in the semi-finals.

"After the last Copa, I told these players that they will be the future of the national team. I was not mistaken, and now today we are champions," said Messi.

"I had a lot of confidence in this group, which has grown in strength since the last Copa America."

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who was the hero in their semi-final shoot-out win over Colombia, celebrated what he called a Maracanazo, a remarkable win at the famous Rio stadium.

"I'm speechless. I knew my dream would come true, and where better than the Maracanazo and giving the title to the best in the world and fulfilling his dream," the Aston Villa custodian said, referring to Messi.

The match itself was a disappointing one, with Argentina the better side in a cagey first half that featured 21 fouls.

But, having trailed 1-0 at the break, Brazil came out more aggressively in the second period.

Richarlison had a goal chalked off for offside seven minutes into the second half and then forced Martinez into a good stop two minutes later.

As time ticked away, they threw more players forward - and at one point had five recognised strikers on the field.

But the Selecao also left gaps at the back and Argentina missed two clear chances to score in the dying moments.

The victory was Argentina's 15th Copa America triumph and means they draw level with Uruguay for the most wins.

The win extended their sequence of undefeated matches to 20 under Scaloni and handed Brazil their first competitive defeat since they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

This also means Neymar has yet to win a major title with Brazil, having missed their 2019 triumph through injury.

For inspiration, there's no better player that he can turn to.