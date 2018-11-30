Messi-Dembele partnership pleases Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was delighted by the understanding between Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele, as his side overcame PSV Eindhoven 2-1 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The victory, courtesy of a goal and an assist by Messi, helped the Catalan side seal top spot of Champions League Group B with a game to spare.

Messi's goal was a gem. On the hour mark, he picked the ball up on the halfway line, laid it off to Dembele, then received it back from the Frenchman inside the penalty area before weaving past several defenders and beating a stunned PSV goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.

That strike was Messi's 106th goal in the Champions League - a record for the Argentinian.

"I'm not entirely sure how Messi scored that goal," said Valverde. "But he and Dembele combined really well down the right. You could count on them producing a shot on goal from almost any situation.

"My team created lots of dangerous chances too, but it was a game which was too open."

Barcelona made it 2-0 in the 70th minute, when Gerard Pique poked the ball past Zoet, following a free-kick assist from Messi, who insisted that it was unintended.

"The free-kick didn't come off, but Gerard was in the area and he saw it and fortunately it went in, but it was not something we had planned," Messi said on the club's website.

PSV captain Luuk de Jong narrowed the deficit in the 83rd minute by heading past Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen from six metres.

Eindhoven, who are top and unbeaten in the Dutch league, could have gone ahead before the break, but de Jong's shot hit the crossbar and defender Denzel Dumfries' follow-up rebounded off the post, before Messi broke the deadlock with his moment of magic .

The victory ended a three-match winless streak for Barcelona, who will be hoping to wrest back top spot in La Liga from Sevilla when they host Villarreal on Monday morning (Singapore time).

Barcelona host Tottenham Hotspur at the Nou Camp in their final group match on Dec 11, a match that Spurs must win to secure qualification to the knockout stages.