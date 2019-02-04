Messi doubtful for Real clash

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde remains hopeful Lionel Messi will be fit to face Real Madrid on Thursday (Singapore time), despite the striker feeling a "small problem" during yesterday's 2-2 La Liga draw with Valencia.

Barca face Real in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Valverde said Messi had felt some discomfort against Valencia, after scoring twice to salvage his team a point and keep Barca six points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid, who played Real Betis this morning.