Messi finish or messy end for Argentina

Coach: Jorge Sampaoli: The former Chile and Sevilla coach finds himself in the bizarre position of being internationally respected, but barely recognised at home. Sampaoli has no track record in Argentina and needs a decent World Cup to satisfy the many sceptical natives. His inability to settle on a formation nor a regular first XI hasn't helped.

It always ends in tears. With Lionel Messi, they are the tears of a crown, a crown of Shakespearean proportions.

The weight, the history, the expectations and responsibilities, they all bear down on the greatest player of all time.

Every World Cup, Messi faces the twin burdens of his overwhelming talent and his underwhelming teammates.

To make matters worse, he's expected to go where one man has gone before, another Argentinian in another average side in another time.

Diego Maradona lifted the trophy in 1986. Messi failed inside the Maracana four years ago, another blot on the international copybook, another chance for his critics to make those unflattering comparisons.

He'll never truly rival Maradona unless he emulates him.

It's harsh. It's unfair. It's a way of life in Argentina. The natives always demand an orchestral performance from a one-man band.

In the end, the pressure told and he walked away after the Copa America defeat two years ago. But he was talked out of retiring and returned.

A final shot at redemption was too tempting. Messi knows Russia represents the last chance for him, Nicolas Otamendi, Javier Mascherano, Angel di Maria, Sergio Aguero and Gonzalo Higuain. They've hung on for a last hurrah.

Fail in Russia and the band breaks up for good.

Argentina were somewhat fortunate to even qualify in the first place. Home defeats by Ecuador and Paraguay, a draw against Venezuela, a 3-0 stuffing in Brazil and three different managers (Gerardo Martino, Edgardo Bauza and Jorge Sampaoli) do not suggest a team in organised transition.

In a friendly back in March, Argentina suffered a 6-1 hammering in Spain.

They are, as always, in turmoil, probably the only World Cup nation who wouldn't surprise anyone if they reached the final again or went out in the group stages.

Messi's veterans offer tournament experience, but the legs are going and the injuries are piling up. Aguero, Lucas Biglia and Marcos Rojo have all suffered spells on the sidelines.

La Albiceleste can occasionally be masterful with an in-form Messi, but they can be awfully messy without him.

In 2014, they needed their little magician. In 2018, they need a miracle.

