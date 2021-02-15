Messi on form ahead of Barca-PSG clash

Lionel Messi scored two scorching strikes as Barcelona hammered Deportivo Alaves 5-1 in La Liga yesterday morning (Singapore time) to warm up for Wednesday morning's Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain in style.

Messi fired in two sensational long-range efforts and would have had a hat-trick at the Nou Camp had a dubious VAR (video assistant referee) decision in the first half not ruled Antoine Griezmann offside.

He did tee up a second of the night for the 21-year-old Francisco Trincao, who also scored twice, and was instrumental in Junior Firpo adding a fifth too, a flamboyant scoop freeing Griezmann to send a pass to Firpo at the back post.

A seventh consecutive league win took Barca up to second in the standings on 46 points, eight behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

"Messi is in a fantastic moment of form," said Barca coach Ronald Koeman.

"We know how decisive he is and right now he is in the mood. With him playing in this form, everything is easier. If we want to beat PSG, we need Leo and everyone else at the top of their game...

"We're in good form. We keep creating chances and improving in all aspects of our game. PSG are a great team but I see the tie as very balanced...

"We believe we can get through the tie. They have some injuries but so do we and we'll have to play very well to knock them out."

Koeman expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance after making several changes, leaving Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri out of the starting XI.

Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Martin Braithwaite and Sergio Roberto are out injured.

Meanwhile, PSG geared up for their trip to Spain with a 2-1 home win against Nice.

Moise Kean netted the winner after Rony Lopes' 50th-minute goal had cancelled out Julian Draxler's opener for PSG.

PSG are expected to be without Neymar against Barca due to a groin injury, with Angel di Maria and Marco Verratti also doubts.

Said PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino: "We are missing some important players but we have a squad in whom we can trust.