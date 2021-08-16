Messi introduced to PSG fans, Mbappe booed ahead of Strasbourg game

Lionel Messi got a first proper taste of his new home yesterday morning (Singapore time) as he was presented to a full stadium of Paris Saint-Germain fans before watching his teammates beat Strasbourg 4-2 in Ligue 1, with Kylian Mbappe playing a starring role.

Messi received a rapturous reception as he ran out onto the pitch along with PSG's other summer signings, with a 48,000-full house greeting the six-time Ballon d'Or winner despite the welcome ceremony taking place an hour before kick-off.

"I hope together we can enjoy this year and make it a great year for us. I am very excited about everything," said Messi, who joined fellow recruits Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi on a stage set up on the turf at the Parc des Prince.

Only Wijnaldum and Hakimi played in the match.

The Argentinian, 34, watched from the stands alongside Neymar and Angel di Maria - the trio not yet considered match-fit after having enjoyed an extended break after playing at the Copa America.

Mauricio Pochettino's men led 3-0 at half-time thanks to goals by Mauro Icardi, Mbappe and Julian Draxler, but Kevin Gameiro and Ludovic Ajorque netted after the interval to bring the visitors back into the game.

However, Pablo Sarabia made sure of the win late on after Strasbourg were reduced to 10 men due to Alexander Djiku's second yellow card.

While Messi is the new idol of the PSG fans, Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and has refused to extend his contract, was jeered when his name was announced ahead of kick-off.

However, the Frenchman played a key role in the win, with his shot going into goal via a deflection off Ajorque's face for PSG's second goal.

He also crossed for Draxler to score the third and, after Strasbourg were reduced to 10 men, created substitute Sarabia's goal four minutes from time.