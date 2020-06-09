Messi not the only one to have felt discomfort after training: Setien

Lionel Messi trained again with his teammates yesterday to give Barcelona a massive boost ahead of their La Liga return against Mallorca on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Messi has been suffering from tightness in his right thigh and had not trained fully since last Tuesday. He sat out sessions on Wednesday and Friday before working alone at Nou Camp last Saturday.

But Barcelona said in a statement their captain has rejoined "the rest of the team in the week of the return to competition in the Spanish league".

Asked if Messi would be able to face Mallorca, Barca coach Quique Setien told Movistar on Sunday night: "Messi is not the only one that has not trained and felt some discomfort.

"It's what has happened to everyone or practically everyone since they have been back.

"It is some minor tightness and we have it under control. He is doing perfectly and will not have any problem."