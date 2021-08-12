Messi on PSG move: I'm at the ideal place to win Champions League

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (left) claims that their signing of superstar Lionel Messi is in line with Financial Fair Play regulations .

Lionel Messi has set his sights on more Champions League glory after being unveiled as a Paris Saint-Germain player yesterday, as hundreds of fans gathered outside the club's stadium hoping to see their new idol.

The 34-year-old Argentinian superstar was presented to the media at a news conference at the Parc des Princes after arriving in the French capital the previous day and penning a two-year contract with the option of a third season.

Messi, who announced his shock departure from Barcelona last week, arrives eyeing a fifth Champions League, with the most recent of his four victories with his old club coming in 2015.

Stating his "impatience" to play and desire to win more trophies, Messi told reporters: "I have said many times that my dream is to win another Champions League and I think I am in the ideal place to have that chance and to do it."

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League last season by PSG, who went on to reach the semi-finals following their run to the final in 2020.

At PSG, Messi will be reunited with former Barcelona teammate Neymar.

The Brazilian left Catalonia for the French capital in a world record 222 million euro (S$353.6m) deal in 2017, but never hid his desire to link up with his close friend once again on the pitch.

They will line up with French World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe in a potent front-three attack.

"To play with the likes of Neymar and Mbappe is insane," said Messi, who admitted that Neymar played a significant role in his arrival.

"I know him well. We were apart before but I think we are better together," Messi added. "Neymar was one of the reasons I came here."

A phone conversation with PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino, also an Argentinian, also helped, Messi added.

With his last competitive outing coming in last month's victorious Copa America final against Brazil, Messi admitted that he will need time for conditioning.

"I'm coming back from holiday. I need a bit of a pre-season to get myself going," he said.

In unusual comments praising a club's transfer dealings, French Ligue 1 president Vincent Labrune celebrated Messi's signing as a big win for French football.

"The arrival of Messi will bolster the attractiveness and visibility of our championship across continents," Labrune said in a statement.

However, some commentators have asked how PSG could afford to sign Messi within Uefa's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, which are designed to prevent clubs spending more than they earn.

The Athletic reported that Messi will get an annual salary of 25 million euros in each of his two seasons with PSG. His father and agent Jorge will get also get a 25m euro fee.

Besides Messi, PSG have also signed three other top players on free transfers - former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos, Italy's Euro 2020-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.

They have also spent 60 million euros on Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi, who scored on his PSG league debut at the weekend, when they beat Troyes 2-1.

But PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi insisted that they are always attentive to FFP.

"It's the first thing we check with the commercial, financial and legal people before signing someone," he said.

Attention, though, will now turn to the future of 22-year-old Mbappe, who has just a year left on his contract and has been strongly linked to Real Madrid.

"Kylian is a Parisian, he's very competitive. He said he wanted a competitive team. Now there's no one more competitive than us," Al-Khelaifi said.