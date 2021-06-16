Football

Messi rues Argentina’s lack of composure against Chile

Messi rues Argentina’s lack of composure against Chile
Argentina's Lionel Messi (far left) scoring a free-kick against Chile. PHOTO: EPA
Jun 16, 2021 06:00 am

Lionel Messi lamented Argentina's lack of composure after a 1-1 draw with Chile in their Copa America opener yesterday morning (Singapore time), but coach Lionel Scaloni saw things differently.

Messi gave Argentina the lead with a stunning free-kick in the first half, but the Chileans equalised through Eduardo Vargas in the second half, after Arturo Vidal's penalty was saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Despite Argentina's dominance during the Group A clash in Rio de Janeiro's Nilton Santos Stadium, Messi lamented that "we weren't calm, we didn't have control of the ball".

But Scaloni was not overly worried, saying: "We deserved to win but in the end we drew. In any case, it's only the start of a very tough tournament."

Chile coach Martin Lasarte said: "This team didn't want to be beaten, even though they didn't play well."

In another Group A game, Angel Romero scored twice as Paraguay bounced back to beat 10-man Bolivia 3-1 in Goiania and top the group.

France's Kylian Mbappe (right) gets challenged by Germany's Mats Hummels.
Football

Euro 2020: Hummels' own goal gets France off to a winning start

Related Stories

Misfiring Morata gets support from Enrique and Laporte

Turkey banking on ‘home’ support in Baku

Finland happy to play for a draw against Russia

Meanwhile, Brazil's Ministry of Health said 31 players and Copa America delegation members had tested positive for Covid-19 by Sunday, with another 10 cases among employees working at hotels where the players and their delegations are staying in Brasilia. - REUTERS

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football