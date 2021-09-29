Messi scores first goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: GP A PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN MANCHESTER CITY 2 0 (Idrissa Gueye 8, Lionel Messi 74)

Lionel Messi scored his maiden goal for Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 Champions League victory against Manchester City on Wednesday morning (Sept 29, Singapore time) and there was a sense of relief at the Ligue 1 club after the Argentinian’s stuttering start to the season.

Messi had been unconvincing in his first three appearances since joining on a two-year contract after leaving Barcelona, but reminded everyone of his talent in his latest outing.

After a quiet first half, the diminutive forward linked up with Kylian Mbappe and found the top corner to effectively wrap up the win in the 74th minute. Idrissa Gueye had given PSG the lead in the first half.

His goal sent the Parc des Princes crowd into raptures and prompted a rare celebration from coach Mauricio Pochettino.

“I’ve spent 20 years watching him score goals from the other side of the opposite pavement and it’s the first time he scores for a team I manage so I had to celebrate,” Pochettino said with a smile.

“You need this type of performance and players like him need to feel the back of the net. He needs to create links within the team after 20 years in Barcelona. He’s feeling different things, there’s a lot of new feelings for him.”

Expectations have been sky high for PSG’s attacking trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar and Pochettino last weekend had to play down talk of a fallout between the Frenchman and the Brazilian.

While they have yet to hit top gear, this game showed promise.

“I am very happy to have scored,” said Messi, back on the pitch after sitting out two games with a bruised knee.

“I haven’t played much recently. Only one game (at the Parc des Princes), this is the second one here. I am gradually adapting to my new team, to my teammates.

“The more we play together (with Neymar and Mbappe), the better it will be. We must all grow together, increase our level of play. We played well. We have to give our best and continue to do so.”

City manager Pep Guardiola, who coached Messi at Barcelona from 2008-12, said his team played well but that it was impossible to keep a lid on a players like Mbappe, Messi and Neymar.

“We cannot control them for 90 minutes. The only way I know – there are two ways actually, is first defend and pray, and the second is to have the ball and create and that’s what we did. But we have to create more and be more aggressive,” the Spaniard said.

“I wish ( Messi) the best, I hope that he’s happy and enjoying it here. He made me so happy when we were together.”

PSG missed chances in last season’s 4-1 aggregate defeat to City in the semi-finals but this time, they went for the kill early on.

With Italy midfielder Marco Verratti also back from a knee injury and fellow Euro 2020 champion Gianluigi Donnarumma preferred to Keylor Navas in goal, PSG soaked up early pressure and found the net on their first foray into the City area.

EARLY STRIKE

In the eighth minute, Mbappe was played into space and Neymar missed his cutback, but Gueye fired a rising shot into the far top corner after a quick touch from Kyle Walker’s weak clearance.

PSG seemed unfazed as City stroked the ball around but they got a wake-up call in the 26th minute when Raheem Sterling header’s crashed onto the bar and fell to Bernardo Silva, who hit the bar again from point-blank range.

The visitors lacked sharpness in front of goal and, though Donnarumma had to make three saves around the half-hour mark, PSG came closer to scoring with a counter-attack that ended with Ander Herrera’s shot from Mbappe’s assist being tipped over by Ederson.

Donnarumma pulled off another save to keep out Ruben Dias’ header after Kevin de Bruyne was luck to escape being sent off after landing on Gueye’s calf with his studs.

City applied more pressure early in the second half and Donnarumma was needed again, this time to kick de Bruyne’s low angled shot away.

PSG’s counter-attacks always threatened, however, and in the 65th minute Neymar was played through by Messi, only for the Brazil forward to shoot wide with Mbappe waiting for a cross on the left.

Then it was Messi’s time to shine.



The Argentinian dribbled towards the box and slipped the ball to Mbappe, who flicked it back into his teammate’s path for Messi to strike it into the top corner. – REUTERS