Messi set to take pay cut at Barcelona
Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a five-year deal, with the Argentinian star set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported yesterday.
The 34-year-old, who just won his first international title with Argentina last Saturday when they beat Brazil 1-0 to clinch the Copa America, had become a free agent this month.
Barca have been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga's financial control rules.
The club have also released some players to make space for Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. - REUTERS
