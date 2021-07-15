Messi set to take pay cut at Barcelona

Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a five-year deal, with the Argentinian star set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported yesterday.

The 34-year-old, who just won his first international title with Argentina last Saturday when they beat Brazil 1-0 to clinch the Copa America, had become a free agent this month.

Barca have been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga's financial control rules.