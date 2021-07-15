Football

Messi set to take pay cut at Barcelona

Jul 15, 2021 06:00 am

Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a five-year deal, with the Argentinian star set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported yesterday.

The 34-year-old, who just won his first international title with Argentina last Saturday when they beat Brazil 1-0 to clinch the Copa America, had become a free agent this month.

Barca have been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga's financial control rules.

The club have also released some players to make space for Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia. - REUTERS

Why Fernandes needs Sancho: Neil Humphreys
Football

Why Fernandes needs Sancho

Related Stories

Van Dijk looking good on return from knee injury, says Klopp

Messi set to take pay cut to extend Barca stay: Reports

How England can win Qatar 2022: Neil Humphreys

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football