Messi, Suarez inspire Barca's comeback 4-4 draw

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez led Barcelona to a stunning 4-4 comeback draw against Villarreal yesterday morning (Singapore time), and may have ensured there will be no return for Atletico Madrid in La Liga's title race.

Atletico play Barca at the Nou Camp on Sunday morning (Singapore time) and were given fresh hope of a resurgence when struggling Villarreal, inspired by the brilliant Santi Cazorla, led the Catalans 4-2 going into the final minute.

But Messi, who had started on the bench, drove in a free-kick in the 90th and Suarez fired in a devastating half-volley three minutes later to earn Barca a 4-4 draw and an unlikely point.

Combined with Atletico's earlier 2-0 victory over Girona, the result means the gap at the top is reduced to eight points ahead of this weekend's top-of- the-table clash but Ernesto Valverde's side celebrated Suarez's goal like it was a winner.

"In the end, it is only a point but there is a certain feeling after coming back from two goals down in the last minute," Valverde said.

Cazorla, meanwhile, sank to his knees, a chance spurned for Villarreal to pull four points clear of the relegation zone.

They had come from two down, as Samuel Chukwueze and Karl Toko Ekambi cancelled out early goals from Philippe Coutinho and Malcom. Vicente Iborra and Carlos Bacca looked to have sealed an incredible win, only for Messi and Suarez to intervene.

The pair have scored a combined 51 goals in the league this season, just one shy of the total managed by Real Madrid.