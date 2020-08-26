Football

Messi tells Barcelona he wants to leave, reports Argentine network

Lionel Messi has a contract with Barcelona until 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Aug 26, 2020 02:12 am

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has told the club he wishes to leave the club immediately, Argentine network Tyc Sports reported on Tuesday (Aug 25).

The report on Tyc’s website said the Argentinian talisman, who has spent his entire career at Barca, informed the club about his desire to leave by sending a burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.

Barca’s all-time top scorer, 33, has a contract with the Catalans until 2021. – REUTERS

