Messi: World Cup will decide my future

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team have arrived in Russia ahead of their Group D opener against Iceland on Saturday.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said his international future will be determined by his country's performance at the World Cup in Russia.

"It will depend on how far we go, how we're going to finish," Messi said in an interview with Spanish daily Sport.

"We've just lost three finals in a row, which has led to us going through some difficult moments with the press," added the Barcelona attacker.

"Notably with the Argentine press because we have differences of opinion over what it means to make these three finals."

Argentina lost the 2014 World Cup final to Germany 1-0 in extra-time, before suffering successive defeats by Chile on penalties at the Copa America in 2015 and 2016.

Messi, who will turn 31 during the World Cup, believes Spain, Brazil, Germany, France and Belgium are the leading contenders for the title, reported AFP.

"There are lots of teams who arrive with lots of confidence, with both a team game and individual talents," said the five-time World Player of the Year.

While a disappointing tournament in Russia might prompt Messi to quit international football, former World Cup winner Rivaldo believes the 30-year-old will never be seen as an Argentina legend like Diego Maradona if he fails to win the sport's biggest prize.

The Brazilian told Goal.com: "Messi is already a legend for everything he has done at Barcelona and for football. You can't say anymore than that.

"Obviously, Argentina as a country had Maradona as their biggest star who won the World Cup (in 1986).

"So, maybe for Argentinians, Messi isn't at the same level of legend because for supporters of a country, it doesn't matter what you have done for your club...

"I think that until Messi wins the World Cup, Argentinians won't consider him as a legend at the same level as Maradona."

However, fellow former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert believes that regardless of his lack of success at international level, Messi remains the world's best player.

He told Argentine sports newspaper Ole: "He is the best in the world, I have no doubts.

"He and Cristiano Ronaldo are far above the rest. They are No. 1 and No. 2 without question.

"The Ballon d'Or will continue to be handed out between them.

"Messi, for example, is the only player capable of changing the course of a match...

"I think he's 50 per cent of the national team.

"I do not think it depends only on him, but on a good day he powers everything."

Argentine teammate Javier Mascherano believes Messi's supporting cast must rise to his standards for Argentina to do well in Russia, with Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia setting a semi-final target for La Albiceleste.

BEST VERSION OF HIMSELF

Mascherano told The Guardian: "One wishes for this coming World Cup that Leo can be the best version of himself, because the aspirations of the whole squad depend on this version.

"It's clear Leo conditions our collective performance; I hope as his teammates we can meet his standards.

"For years, the talk has been of Argentina's strong point being the offensive side, and clearly we do have players with immense talent up front.

"But I think what has made these recent teams so competitive has been the ability to find a defensive equilibrium."

Argentina launch their World Cup campaign against Iceland on Saturday in Moscow, before facing Croatia and Nigeria in Group D.