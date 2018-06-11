Messy preparation for Messi and Co

Enzo Perez was already on holiday when he received a late call-up to Argentina's World Cup squad to replace WestHam midfielder Manuel Lanzini, who ruptured his right anterior cruciate ligament last Friday.

Perez, who made three appearances at the World Cup in Brazil four years ago, was only to glad to cut short his break.

"I just found out that I am going to (the World Cup) and it's a dream come true," the 32-year-old River Plate midfielder, who was on holiday in Argentina, told the TyC Sports channel.

"Unfortunately, I am called in because of a teammate's injury, but I am going to make every effort to ensure things turn out right."

That enforced change is just the latest road bump in Argentina's World Cup preparations.

Lionel Messi's side are short on match practice after finding themselves at the centre of an Israel-Palestinian spat over the cancellation of a World Cup warm-up match.

A game against Israel, scheduled yesterday morning (Singapore time) in Jerusalem, was called off last Tuesday after a campaign by the Palestinians following its relocation from the northern city of Haifa.

Argentina's preparations for Russia 2018 - which could be 30-year-old Messi's last World Cup - have hardly been ideal.

La Albiceleste suffered the crushing disappointment of losing to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final in Brazil and had painful losses, both times to Chile, in back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016.

Their troubled World Cup qualifying campaign resulted in the departure of coach Edgardo Bauza, with Jorge Sampaoli drafted in as an emergency replacement in May last year.

Argentina, drawn against Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria in Group D, are short of recent match practice ahead of their opening match against Euro 2016 surprise package Iceland on Saturday.

Last month's 4-0 win against 104th-ranked Haiti was their only outing since a humiliating 6-1 loss to Spain in March.

Sampaoli's side boast an impressive set of forwards, with the coach able to call on the likes of Angel di Maria, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.

But they struggled badly on the road to Russia, securing an automatic spot only in their final qualifier against Ecuador, thanks to a Messi hat-trick.

Despite their attacking riches, Sampaoli's side scored only 19 goals in 18 South American qualifiers, finishing third behind Brazil and Uruguay.

Despite the troubled build-up, Argentina team official Omar Souto talked up the training base in Bronnitsy, 50km southeast of Moscow, after their arrival on Saturday.