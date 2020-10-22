Football

Mesut Oezil slams Arsenal over exclusion from EPL squad

Mesut Oezil. PHOTO: REUTERS
Oct 22, 2020 06:00 am

Arsenal's out-of-favour playmaker Mesut Oezil said his loyalty to the north London club was not reciprocated after he was left out of their English Premier League squad for the 2020/21 season.

Oezil, who is under contract with the Gunners until June 2021 and earns a reported £350,000 (S$622,900) per week, has not been picked by manager Mikel Arteta this season.

The German, who last played for Arsenal in March, was also axed from their Europa League squad earlier this month.

"I'm really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being," he said on Twitter.

"Upon signing my new contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love... As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays."

Arteta had said last month that Arsenal are "evolving" and that Oezil, 32, would find it tough to fit in, casting doubts over his future at the club.

"What else can I say? London still feels like home," said Oezil, adding that he will keep fighting. - REUTERS

