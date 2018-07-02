Mexico bank on good record against Brazil

There are not many teams in world football who boast an even moderately successful record against five-time World Cup winners Brazil but, in recent years, Mexico have proved they have what it takes to upstage the yellow-shirted powerhouse.

Whereas seven of the teams in the knockout stages of the tournament have failed to record a single victory over Brazil since 2000 - admittedly Spain, Denmark and Belgium have only played the South American giants once each - Mexico have won six of their 14 match-ups with Brazil in the same period.

Only France, who have beaten Brazil three times in six meetings, have a better record of the remaining teams in the last 16.

CONFIDENCE

More impressively, Mexico have won six of their last nine competitive fixtures against Brazil, losing just twice, and will go into their last-16 clash in Samara tonight full of confidence.

A Mexican side also overcame Brazil to win the gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London and Mexico held the hosts to a goalless draw in the World Cup group stage four years ago.

Mexico may have produced some fine performances down the years but, when it comes to the crunch games, they often fail to deliver, as evidenced by their abysmal recent record in the World Cup knockout stages.

Their defeat by Holland in the last 16 in 2014 was the sixth successive time El Tri have been knocked out in the second round.