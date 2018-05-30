Mexico can't get past Wales
Mexico failed to turn possession and pressure into goals as they were held 0-0 by Wales in a World Cup warm-up at the Rose Bowl in California yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Mexico, who have been drawn in Group F alongside Germany, Sweden and South Korea for next month's tournament in Russia, created a host of chances but could not beat Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.
Meanwhile, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria conceded a late penalty and were held to a 1-1 home draw by the Democratic Republic of Congo. - REUTERS
