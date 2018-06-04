Football

Mexico ease past Scotland

Jun 04, 2018 06:00 am

Mexico made light work of Scotland in their penultimate World Cup warm-up yesterday morning (Singapore time), scoring a 1-0 win in Mexico City.

The hosts scored after 12 minutes when Scottish defenders backed off and allowed Giovani dos Santos to fire home from just inside the box.

Mexico had a goal chalked off for offside after 70 minutes and hit the woodwork twice but could not turn their dominance into more goals.

Mexico will kick off their World Cup Group F campaign against Germany on June 17 before facing South Korea and Sweden. - REUTERS

