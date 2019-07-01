Mexico to meet Haiti in Gold Cup semi-finals
Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saved from Costa Rica's Keysher Fuller in a sudden-death shoot-out to put his side into the Gold Cup semi-finals, after a 1-1 draw in Houston yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Gerardo Martino's side went through 5-4 on penalties after both sides failed to score in extra time.
In regulation time, Mexico had led through Raul Jimenez, but Costa Rican captain Bryan Luiz equalised with a penalty. In the semi-final on Wednesday, Mexico will play Haiti, who beat Canada 3-2 earlier. - REUTERS
