Mexico reach Gold Cup final

Mexico reached the Gold Cup final with a 1-0 win over Haiti yesterday morning (Singapore time), but they needed a penalty in extra-time to beat the unfancied Caribbean outfit.

The 10-time champions have won the tournament more than any other nation and they controlled the game from start to finish in front of a mostly Mexican crowd in Glendale, Arizona.

However, despite having 70 per cent possession and 23 shots to Haiti's one, the Mexicans were denied for 90 minutes, with Haiti goalkeeper Jhony Placide in inspired form.

Mexico had to wait until the third minute of extra-time before they got the goal that counted.

Placide was unable to stop Raul Jimenez's coolly taken penalty, just three days after he missed one in Mexico's shoot-out win over Costa Rica.

Substitute Luis Montes should have made it 2-0 in the dying seconds, but he missed an open goal after good work from Jimenez.