Mexico ruin Frank de Boer’s debut as Holland coach

Mexico handed new Holland coach Frank de Boer a defeat in his first game in charge, as they enjoyed a deserved 1-0 win over their hosts in a friendly at the Johan Cruyff Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Raul Jimenez made up for several missed first-half chances by tucking away a penalty on the hour mark after Nathan Ake had pulled him back in the area.

It was as much as an enterprising Mexican side deserved as they set up numerous chances in contrast to a pedestrian display from the Dutch.

De Boer named debutants Teun Koopmeiners and Owen Wijndal in his first line-up, resting regulars with Nations League matches in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday and Italy on Thursday morning.

"It's always disappointing to lose but it was best not to play our strongest team," de Boer told Dutch television.