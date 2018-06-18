Mexico's hero Lozano: Strike against Germany is my best goal

Mexico's Hirving Lozano (left) celebrating with Jesus Gallardo after scoring their winner against Germany.

Hirving Lozano, Mexico's hero in their 1-0 World Cup Group F win over Germany, believes his strike against the world champions is the best goal in his career.

“I think it’s definitely the best goal I’ve ever scored in my life, we all dream of playing in the World Cup,” said the 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven forward, who is nicknamed "Chucky".

"I don’t know if it’s the biggest win in (Mexico’s) history but doubtless it is one of the biggest for sure. It’s great to start on the right foot when you’re playing against the world champions.”

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio believes the unforgettable triumph is a milestone for Mexican football.

He said: “We played with bravery when it was needed and defended with all our hearts, I think we need to give the credit where it’s due and that’s to the players.”

Germany coach Joachim Loew, meanwhile, criticised his side for playing badly in the first half.

He said: "We weren’t able to impose our usual way of playing, our attacking and passing was not effective. It’s disappointing to have lost the first match.

“It’s a situation we’re not used to at all. In many previous tournaments, we’ve always won the first match but we have to accept it.”

Die Mannschaft face South Korea and Sweden next. – AFP