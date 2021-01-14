Michael Keane: Everton are massive threat from set-plays

Michael Keane's late header earned Everton a 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers to move them into fourth spot in the English Premier League yesterday morning (Singapore time).

A lively opening saw Alex Iwobi fire Everton in front before Ruben Neves replied for Wolves. However, Keane's towering header in the 77th minute sealed maximum points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Without injured striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton's goal threat looked diminished, but Iwobi scored his first EPL goal for 15 months and England defender Keane proved an unlikely match winner.

"I thought we showed brilliant character. We had a few players missing, but showed the strength of the squad," the former Burnley defender said.

"We are a massive threat from set-plays. It wins us games, so it is massive. I thought the lads did really well, everyone worked their socks off."

Everton have scored nine headed goals this season, a fact not lost on Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

"Details. Details. Details. It is happening to us, we have to improve set-pieces focus," Santo said after his side's third league loss in five games.