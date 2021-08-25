Michail Antonio becomes West Ham's all-time EPL top scorer

Michail Antonio became West Ham United's all-time English Premier League top scorer after netting twice yesterday morning (Singapore time) to help secure a resounding 4-1 home win over Leicester City, who had Ayoze Perez sent off late in the first half.

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma had opened the scoring for the Hammers, who made it two wins out of two and went top of the table on goals scored after a superb performance in a cracking atmosphere at the London Stadium.

Having headed into the match tied on 47 league goals with West Ham's former stalwart Paolo di Canio, Antonio was delighted to have surpassed the Italian as he celebrated by lifting a cardboard cut-out of himself at the side of the pitch.

"You have to try and be professional but I was trying to make history, so it's always in the back of your mind," the 31-year old forward told Sky Sports.

"I've not been celebrating lately because of VAR, so I thought I had to make it special.

"The celebration was 'Save The Last Dance'... the lift from the end. That would have been proper embarrassing if it was ruled out by VAR. You always see me smiling, so you'd probably see me laughing as well.

"The fans are still here singing 20 minutes later. The atmosphere is amazing."

Fornals fired the hosts ahead in the 26th minute as he started and finished a flowing move by steering Benrahma's low cross into the net. Perez was shown a red card in the 40th for stamping on the Spaniard as they tussled for the ball.

Hammers boss David Moyes said he was unhappy with Antonio's first-half performance but heaped praise on the striker for his contribution after the break.

"I was disappointed with the way he played in the first half, but he did enough to shut the manager up after what I said to him at half-time," Moyes told the BBC.

"I've challenged the players to find that extra two points that could have been enough to get us in the Champions League (last season).