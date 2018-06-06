Michel Sablon: Belgium can cope without Kompany

Vincent Kompany is racing against time to be fit for the World Cup, after sustaining a groin injury against Portugal last weekend.

Watching Vincent Kompany leave the pitch with a groin injury 55 minutes into Belgium's 0-0 World Cup warm-up draw with Portugal last weekend was a bitter blow for Red Devils fans.

Coach Roberto Martinez says he is willing to wait until the eve of Belgium's World Cup opener against Panama on June 18 before making a final decision on the 32-year-old but, should the worst-case scenario play out and he misses Russia 2018, it will be a big loss for Belgium.

But it won't derail my country's best chance to win the World Cup.

Make no mistake, the Manchester City centre-back is an important player for Belgium both on the pitch, where he organises a three-man defence featuring Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen, and off it, where he has performed the captain's role admirably.

Replacing him will be tricky.

Should he fail to recover, I think Martinez will plump for the experience of Thomas Vermaelen - rather than Dedryck Boyata or Leander Dendoncker, who have a combined total of nine caps.

It will be tough to replace Kompany, but we shouldn't overestimate the impact of him missing the World Cup.

His record with injuries is well known and Martinez would have already prepared for the fact that even had Kompany not been injured, he would probably still not play all of Belgium's matches in Russia.

The Red Devils know how to play without the Manchester City star.

Since 2016, he has played in just five of their 27 internationals, and completed the full 90 minutes only twice.

That's why I feel that, as good a player as Kompany is, his absence won't affect Belgium's chances of winning the World Cup. The same applies to Martinez's decision to leave out Radja Nainggolan.

We are among the contenders in Russia, together with former champions Germany, Spain, France and Brazil.

Belgium deserve to be in that company.

There is a reason we are third in the Fifa rankings and haven't lost a match since September 2016.

The time is now for Belgium's golden generation to perform at the highest level of world football.

The team have the motivation and conviction that they can do it, and the experience both at club and national level to back up that belief.

Eden Hazard made his Belgium debut 10 years ago at the age of 17, Vertonghen a year earlier and Kevin de Bruyne in 2010.

The trio, and all of the team's other key players - like Alderweireld, Thibaut Courtois, Mousa Dembele and Romelu Lukaku - have at least 50 caps.

So they know all about international football and have experienced major tournaments.

And they play at the biggest clubs in the world.

That's why this is such a good team.

The players are at their peak and they have the responsibility to perform in Russia.

This is the year they should aim for the title - they have the ability, experience and a good coach.

I know expectations and pressure back home are very high, but I think the players are experienced enough to handle it.

A World Cup triumph would be such a vindication for the youth development blueprint that I helped put in place in 2006 and a big thing for the Belgian people.

We're a small country of fewer than 12 million people. Of the nations that have won the World Cup, only Uruguay have a smaller population.

We won't have it easy if we are to emulate them.

We have former champions in England in our group and Belgium are likely to face holders Germany or record five-time winners Brazil in the quarter-finals.

What's my take on that?

As a Belgian fan, I'd say it be a pity for Germany or Brazil to be eliminated by us.