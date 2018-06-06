Mignolet hopeful of Kompany’s recovery

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says the team are not even entertaining the prospect of Vincent Kompany missing out on the World Cup.

The Manchester City centre-back came off in the 55th minute of last weekend's friendly against Portugal, throwing his participation at Russia 2018 into doubt.

Coach Roberto Martinez, however, insists that he is willing to hold off until the eve of Belgium's World Cup opener against Panama on June 18 before making a final decision on Kompany.

Liverpool custodian Mignolet told Sky Sports: "I have confidence in Vincent and the medical team that, depending on how bad the injury is, he will be ready for when it's necessary.

"Laurent (Ciman) is there as well, in case Vincent can't make it. We don't really speak about that, let's just let him get on with his recovery and rehabilitation.

"I'm pretty sure he's got all the tools needed at the training camp here to get himself in the shape he needs to be before the World Cup."

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, too, was looking on the bright side, joking in an Instagram video that he is now friends with City rival Kompany, "but just for six weeks" during the World Cup.

Meanwhile, former Belgium and Newcastle United defender Philippe Albert has suggested that Lukaku's 27 goals in his maiden season at Old Trafford might have saved manager Jose Mourinho from the sack.

In an article in The Guardian where he picked his all-time best Belgium XI, Albert wrote: "He's had an incredible career and he's still only 25.

"Scores for fun and he's been playing first-team football week-in, week-out, since he was 16.

"He always works his socks off to improve.

"Without Lukaku, I don't think Jose Mourinho would still be the manager at Manchester United."

Of Belgium's current golden generation, Albert also picked Kompany, who he said is a candidate to captain the side, and Eden Hazard, who he described "as one of Belgium's top talents in the last 30 years".

He wrote: "On the left side of midfield, Hazard can do anything, even on an off-day he can make the difference in a game.

"He's a fantastic guy, always smiling.

"Together with (Enzo) Scifo, one of Belgium's top talents in the last 30 years."

Hazard will be aiming to better Scifo, and Belgium's, best result at a World Cup of fourth in 1986 when they kick of their Russia 2018 campaign against tournament debutants Panama.

They will then play Tunisia before rounding their Group G fixtures against 13th-ranked England.

Belgium are third in the Fifa rankings and are considered dark horses to win the World Cup, having not lost a match since September 2016.