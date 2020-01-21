Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard coy on transfers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta kept his transfer cards close to his chest, saying yesterday that the club were not close to signing new players in the January transfer window.

The north London side have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa in the past week, but Arteta said there was "a possibility" that the club could go without any January signings.

"Things haven't moved at all since the weekend," said Arteta on potential transfers.

"There is nothing new to say about any deals or players. When we have more info, we'll let you know."

EPL CHELSEA ARSENAL

Arsenal have won only one English Premier League game in five since Arteta took charge, while three draws have seen the club fall further away from the top four. Next up for the Gunners tomorrow morning (Singapore time) is the side that occupies the last Champions League spot - Chelsea.

Having seen their transfer ban lifted, Blues boss Frank Lampard also played coy on any potential additions.

He said there was "nothing imminent" with respect to bringing in new players this month, but did not brush aside rumours linking PSG striker Edinson Cavani with the Blues.

The French side's sporting director Leonardo revealed on Sunday that Cavani, 32, had asked to leave the Ligue 1 club.